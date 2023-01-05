Man stabbed multiple times in Plymouth street

A man is in hospital after being stabbed in Plymouth in the early hours of this morning.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers were called to reports that a man had been stabbed in the Hawkinge Gardens area of Ernesettle just after 3.30am today (5 January).

A spokesperson for the force said a man in his 30s was stabbed multiple times while in the street.

"He was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries," they added.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grevious bodily harm (GBH). He remains in police custody.

Police are appealing for witnesses to get in contact. They would also like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage or CCTV which may assist with enquiries.

Anyone with information can contact police via their website or by calling 101 and quoting reference 50230002811.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online or by calling freephone 0800 555111.