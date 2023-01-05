An experienced Dorset Police sergeant who made advances to three female trainees has been found guilty of gross misconduct.

The sergeant directly supervised the three student police officers when he pursued emotional and improper relationships with them between April 2021 and May 2022.

A misconduct hearing held on 3 January heard he sent 'improper' text messages to the women that were 'flirtatious' and of an 'unprofessional nature'.

Though the chair of a disciplinary hearing found the officer’s actions amounted to gross misconduct, he banned the publication of his name to protect his family’s welfare.

The officer resigned from the force before the hearing but he would have been fired if he had not already quit.

The panel heard the sergeant, who was a police officer for 20 years, was disciplined by his superiors for pursuing a trainee in June 2021. The sergeant sent sexual texts to the woman, they kissed and they had "phone sex", the panel heard.

But just weeks after being disciplined by management, he pursued two other student officers in his unit. The panel heard he sent sexual texts to both of the trainees.

Following the hearing, Dorset Police’s lead for professional standards Deputy Chief Constable Sam de Reya said: “It is unacceptable for a sergeant in a position of authority to pursue inappropriate relationships with colleagues under their supervision and care.

"This officer should have known that the relationships he was pursuing were unprofessional, improper and an abuse of his position.

“Our officers are duty-bound to adhere to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity at all times. We promote an inclusive police service for everyone and having heard the evidence presented the misconduct hearing has found him guilty of gross misconduct.“We are pleased that the officers concerned have found the courage to stand up to this behaviour and Dorset Police will fully support them moving forward.

“The outcome of this case sends out a clear message to our officers, staff and to the public that we will not tolerate this type of behaviour and robust investigations will be carried out into anyone who is suspected of misconduct.

“If you have any concerns in respect of any member of the organisation failing to uphold professional standards of behaviour, we would encourage you to please report your concerns to Dorset Police so they can be thoroughly investigated.”