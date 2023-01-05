A diner in Cornwall suffered a 'large fire' overnight which saw four fire engines attend to put out the blaze.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said it received multiple 999 calls for smoke seen in the area of Crooklets road in Bude on the evening of 4 January.

The fire was at Rosie's Kitchen, a diner on Crooklets Beach. The team posted on Facebook to explain what happened and said they would be closed to assess the damage.

A statement on their page read: "As most of you probably know we have had quite a large fire at the cafe this evening.

"The fire crews of Bude and beyond have done an outstanding job and have kept the fire to a contained area at the rear of the building.

Rosie's Kitchen Credit: Google Maps

"The building is no longer at risk and we just have one hell of a clean up operation on our hands. When we have the report from the firefighters we will know more about where and how the fire started.

"We will be closed tomorrow to assess the damage and make a plan of action to get back open.

"Thankyou for all your kind words and sympathies, but we will come back stronger, like we always do."

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service sent two fire engines from Bude, one appliance from Holsworthy and a Wholetime Officer to the incident shortly before 10pm.After firefighters arrived, critical control mobilised the next nearest appliance from Hartland.