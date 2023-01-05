Two shotguns, loaded crossbows and hundreds of bottles of champagne were among the items found during a raid in Gloucester.

Police also found 11 dogs, three of which are believed to have been stolen, when they searched a site in Naas Lane yesterday (4 January).

Officers arrived at the location at around 9.30am, and closed roads near the site for a number of hours.

A number of items of stolen property were also recovered, including a stolen vehicle, three high-value electric bikes, electrical equipment and 300 bottles of champagne.

One of the shotguns found during the search Credit: Gloucestershire Police

Animal welfare officers from the RSPCA and Stroud District Council were called following the discovery of the dogs. One of the animals is being reunited with its family.

Inspector Marcus George-Forbes said: “We have put a lot of time into planning this warrant and the results show that our efforts have paid off.

“I’d like to reassure the public that there is no cause for concern or danger and we'd like to thank local residents for their continued patience and support while searches continue.”

Chief Inspector and Firearms Commander Anton Campbell said: "The safety of every community is paramount to us and we will ensure we take any action necessary to maintain that safety.

"We will continue to work with and engage with the occupants of the site and the wider community to protect them from harm and to investigate offences.”

No arrests have yet been made but enquiries are continuing.