A teenage boy has been charged with seven offences, including causing grievous bodily harm, after incidents in Royal Wootton Bassett and Swindon.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also been charged with affray and possession of a bladed article after police were called to a violent disorder in Royal Wootton Bassett on New Year’s Day.

Wiltshire Police have charged him with a further count of grievous bodily harm, possession of a bladed article and two counts of witness intimidation after another incident at the Link Centre in Swindon in October last year.

He appeared at Swindon Magistrates’ Court yesterday afternoon (4 January). No plea was entered and he was remanded in secure accommodation.