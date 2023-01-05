The family of a man who died after being hit by a car in Bristol have paid tribute to him.

Paul Tucker 59, has been remembered as a loving and caring father by his family.

Mr Tucker died after the collision in Antona Drive in Shirehampton at around 1am on 11 December.

In a tribute released today (5 January), his daughter Danielle said: "He was a loving, caring and, some may say, funny man.

"He suffered two strokes at the beginning of last year, but the new year was looking promising. He was due to start back at work this month following his recovery, which he was so looking forward to.

"He was also looking forward to spending Christmas with his family and his two grandchildren. He was such a lovely man and spoke to anyone that would speak to him.

"He will be missed so much and by so many, may you rest in peace now dad, you are reunited with mum."

A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s who were arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving have since been released under investigation.

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses, anyone with any information should call 101 and quote the reference 5222295957.