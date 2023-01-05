Police have issued a warning after a series of 'highly-dangerous' cable thefts in parts of south Devon.

Live power cables are reportedly being cut from electricity pylons, leaving behind 'dangerous' high-voltage ends.

Police say this illegal activity causes an 'exceptional risk' to the perpetrators and also members of the public.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers are currently investigating six incidents of cable theft in and around Ivybridge and south Dartmoor.

The thefts started in mid-December, with incidents reported in Plympton, Harscombe, Ivybridge and twice in the Lee Moor area.

The most recent took place on 2 January off the A38 at Sherford where 70-metres of copper cable was stolen.

Sector Inspector Steven Philp said: “Live power cables present an exceptional risk not only to the perpetrators of these crimes, but also to innocent members of the public.

“We strongly request that members of the community do not approach any damaged or suspicious-looking electrical equipment but to report immediately to the police.

“The staff from the National Grid will always be wearing full uniform, carrying ID and be driving a marked vehicle.

“We encourage that any suspicious activity involving the power grid is reported to the police.”

“If you witness individuals working on the power lines without the appropriate uniform, please call 999.”

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries is asked to call the force via its website or by calling 101, quoting Operation Langstone and reference 50220058345.