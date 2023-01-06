Mystery surrounds the identity of a man found wandering near the seafront in the town of Weymouth three months ago.

Police have now issued photographs of the man in the hope someone might recognise him.

He is 5ft9ins tall and of slim build. His age is unknown but he is believed to be between 40 and 50 years old.

He was first found on Wednesday 28 September. When he was found he had long, curly matted brown hair and a long brown beard. He speaks with an Eastern European accent, and it is believed his first language is Latvian.

The mystery man when he was found in September 2022

At the time he was found he was wearing a black motorcycle helmet with no visor, a black shirt, a black leather jacket, black suit trousers on top of other black trousers and brown workman’s boots. He was carrying a black rucksack.

Police Constable Becky Barnes, of Dorset Police, said: “We have been continuing to conduct enquiries to try to establish the identity of this man, which have included contact with Interpol and other partner agencies.

“However, we have still been unable to confirm an identity for this man and he has not been able to tell us who he is or provide any information about where he is from or his family.

“He remains in the safe care of the health service and his appearance has changed somewhat since he was first found as he has now cut his hair and beard."

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact Dorset Police online or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220158012.