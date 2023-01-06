The family of a 24-year-old mum killed in a two-vehicle crash have paid tribute to her, saying "the world will be a darker place without the brightness of her smile".

Martine Hearn, from Bruton, died on the A371 in Evercreech, near Shepton Mallet on 4 January.

The incident happened at around 8am that morning.

In a moving tribute, her family said: "She was 24 years old and full of life and love, and she leaves behind her four year old son.

"She will always be a beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, partner and mother.

"The world will be a darker place without the brightness of her smile."

Martine Hearn was a mother to a four-year-old son Credit: Family photo

The family said they were 'incredibly grateful' to the emergency services and public who were at the scene and tried to help.

Police said the family thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers but now requested privacy while they grieve. They are being supported by a family liaison officer.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time to contact 101 (reference 5223001826).