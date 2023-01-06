Four teenage boys will appear in court next month after being charged with assault.

The 14-year-olds are accused of attacking another boy, 14, in Pageant Gardens on Station Road, Sherborne.

The incident happened at around 5.30pm on Friday 15 July 2022.

The victim, who is from Sherborne, was taken to hospital with a fractured jaw, chipped tooth as well as cuts and bruises.

Dorset Police say they have charged two 14-year-old boys from Sherborne and two 14-year-old boys from Yeovil with an offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Two of the boys have also been charged with an offence of sending a public communication of an indecent and menacing nature.

All four teenagers are due to appear at Weymouth Youth Court on Wednesday 8 February.