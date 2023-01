A man has been charged after another man was stabbed in the Ernesettle area of Plymouth.

The incident happened in Hawkinge Gardens on Thursday 5 January.

Joshua Adams, aged 30, of Oates Road, Plymouth, has been charged with wounding with intent.

Officers were called at about 3.30am after the victim, a man in his 30s, was found with knife wounds.

He was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.