A man has been left with a broken cheekbone after he was punched in the face by a stranger in Bristol.

The victim was walking along Avalon Road, St George at around 10.45pm on Saturday 19 November when he was attacked by an unknown man.

Avon and Somerset Police say the man approached the victim and, after a brief exchange of words, punched him in the face before walking away.

Officers have released an image of a person they would like to speak to, who was in the area at the time of the incident.

He is described as of mixed ethnic appearance, in his early to mid-30s, about 6ft 1in tall with shaven hair. He was wearing grey bottoms and a long dark-coloured padded coat.

Police would also like to hear from anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage or any other information which could help the investigation.

People are being urged to call 101, quoting reference 5222278960.