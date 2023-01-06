A 61-year-old man has been jailed for a string of sex offences against young boys in the 1990s

Mechanic David Hargreaves, aged 61, denied the charges but was found guilty of multiple sex offences following a trial at Exeter Crown Court.

The court heard how Hargreaves had befriended and groomed three boys and the abuse which began when the boys were between 12 and 15 years old.

Hargreaves would often buy the boys gifts and give them money while all the while indecently assaulting them repeatedly.

He was given a 23-year sentence, of which he'll serve a minimum of 14 years in prison.

DC Mike Doidge said: “This case shows that time is no barrier and that we will do everything we can to seek justice for the victims. We have worked tirelessly to ensure that this dangerous man is off the streets and behind bars.

“This man manipulated and groomed these vulnerable young boys.

“While the sentence given can never make up for the suffering and pain Hargreaves has caused, I am hopeful it can provide some measure of solace to the victims and help bring an element of closure."