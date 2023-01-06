A buyer has been found for one of Cornwall's much-loved breweries that went bust last year, 25 years after it was set up.

Joint administrators, Bishop Fleming, have confirmed they have agreed a sale of the , Skinner's Brewery and its assets, subject to contract.

When owner Steve Skinner announced the company, based in Truro, was going into administration in September he said: "Our strong hope is that a buyer can be found, and that the brewery in some form will continue to be part of life in Cornwall for many years to come.

"We are broken hearted that we couldn’t save our beloved brewery after many sleepless nights and heartache. Skinner’s and our incredibly loyal staff are so close our hearts and we have battled tirelessly over the past three years since the pandemic."

Details of the new owners haven't been revealed and it's not yet known if they will be continuing the business from the Truro base, however all the brands and trademarks are included in the sale.

Restructuring director at Bishop Fleming Luke Venner said: “As joint administrator, we are delighted to secure the sale of the company’s business and assets, subject to contract, which will realise significant funds for the benefit of company creditors.”