A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a pensioner in a quiet market town in the Cotswolds.

Gloucestershire Police were called to High Street in Chipping Campden at around 12.30am this morning (6 January). They found a woman in her 80s with head injuries who later died from her wounds.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody. The woman's next of kin and the coroner have been informed.

A spokesperson from Gloucestershire Police said: "Those involved in the incident are believed to be known to each other and officers are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation at this time."

The Major Crime Investigation Team is in the early stages of the investigation.

Officers are asking any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact the police either by calling 101 or completing the form on the Gloucestershire Police website, quoting incident 8 of 6 January.