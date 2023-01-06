Plans for 2500 new homes near Trowbridge described as ‘untenable’ and ‘extraordinary’ will be considered by Wiltshire Council next week.

The proposal for land to the southeast of Trowbridge also includes two local centres, two primary schools, a secondary school and a public open space.

The application dates back to 2015 and has been held up until now because of delays in completing legal agreements.

The latest addition is a phasing plan which shows the stages at which the developments will happen.

There have been several comments criticising the plans.

One of the objections raised says: “The application in question is beyond untenable. Most of the supporting documentation is dated from 2015 so would be a minimum of 5 years out of date.

“Many design codes, legislation, and minimum requirements have changed in that time.”

It adds: “It would be right to assume many people from the local area would have moved on from 2015, and many new people that have moved to the area should be able to have their say.

“The planning decisions should be made with more up to date documentation that is in line with current environmental standards.”

The development has been divided into several phases

Another comment adds: “How on Earth are we talking about a highly unsustainable development on green field land and a hugely damaging road in terms of carbon emission and habitat damage, at a time when Wiltshire Council has apparently signed up to a Declaration of Climate Emergency?”

In 2018 the scheme was given permission to go-ahead subject to the completion of legal agreements which have not been completed.

Now the planning committee report says: “In recent weeks, the applicants have contacted the Council to discuss concerns about how the housing market and wider national economy is affecting housebuilding and new home sales.

“The applicants are concerned that the signing of the legal agreements at this stage would obligate them to contractually acquire the site, which they say, under current market conditions, would not be a viable proposition.

“The applicants have said that they are hopeful that the market will adjust to these uncertainties during 2023.

“As a result of these circumstances, the applicants have requested an extended period of time, until September 2023 to conclude the legal agreements.

“Accordingly, the matter is brought before the Committee again for it to consider a further recommendation to further extend the period for completion of the legal agreements by eight months – to 30 September 2023.”

The plans are to be discussed by the planning committee on 11 January.

Credit: Local Democracy Reporter Service/Jude Holden