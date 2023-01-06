Play Brightcove video

Watch our report from Caron Bell

A farmer has become an accidental YouTube star with his videos which document his daily life working on the land and with his animals.

Ian Pullen started making videos for his family and never intended to earn money on the site but now they attract fans from all over the world and pay more than his cattle.

Ian, 57, is known as 'Farmer P' and has nearly 40,000 subscribers. He said: "Before Covid happened I was making it literally just for family. We have family abroad. But then Covid happened and everyone was shut indoors. Within a couple of weeks of that, the views were rocketing.

"People were thanking me for giving them a view into the outside world. They're all shut in their four walls, and I was giving them a view into the outside world."

Ian's subscribers now come from all over the world to watch life on his farm in Wotton-under-Edge in Gloucestershire. The videos now earn him more than his herd of premium Dexters.

Ian said: "If I'm lucky, I'll earn £15,000 a year from the cattle. YouTube has gone past that. I won't give you exact numbers but it's gone past that. So basically the little camera that I carry around has doubled the income of the farm."

Many people dream of becoming YouTube stars, and making money through it. Ian said: "Without sounding like I'm blowing my own trumpet, I think it's the character. I'm presenting a world to people that they just don't know."

Ian with his dog Bizcit Credit: ITV West Country

Some of the success is also down to Ian's Jack Russell Bizcit. In fact Bizcit now has her own merchandise.

Ian said: "She's actually more popular than me. She's actually got her own fan club.

"We don't have to buy treats or toys for any of the dogs now. She even got a box of biscuits addressed to Bizcit Pullen at Bradley Farm. She wants for nothing."