Tributes have been paid to a 'legendary' Bristol teacher who was killed in an avalanve on Ben Nevis.

Mark Bessell worked at Ashton Park School and Sixth Form for many years, teaching generations of students from across South Bristol.

The 49-year-old was one of a party of four climbing near the top of Ben Nevis when an avalanche struck on 30 December.

It took Mr Bessell and one other climber more than 2,000ft down the north face of the UK’s highest mountain.

While the other climber survived, Mr Bessell died on the mountain.

Mr Bessell was a well-loved teacher at Ashton Park and was married to Charlie, who also worked there.

One of his former pupils Emily Mitchell described Mr Bessell as ‘one of the best’.

“Hands down one of the best teachers I’ve had the pleasure of being taught by," she said.

“No matter how many years ago you left school, good teachers always stick with you and Mr Bessell really was one of a kind. Sending love to his family.”

It's not just his pupils who Mr Bessell had an impact on, the parents of those he taught also sent their tributes.

Lisa Gunter said: “Without Mark Bessell’s enthusiasm, patience and encouragement for outdoor adventure my autistic daughter would never have completed her Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award last year.”

Tanya Williams said her children were ‘lucky’ to have him as their teacher.

“A sad, sad loss. Genuinely one of the best teachers my kids ever had,” she said.

“My kids were lucky to have been around him and learnt so much. My daughter is very upset at the loss of such an amazing man who taught them such essential skills in DofE etc. The school has lost an invaluable member. Thoughts are with his family."

Mark Bessell taught generations of students across south Bristol Credit: BPM Media

Mark Bessell outside the classroom

Before he became a teacher, Mr Bessell served in the 1st Gloucestershire Regiment - better known as the Glorious Glosters.

As well as being a former soldier, Mark ran a number of companies that encouraged people into the outdoors, to get into climbing and abseiling. He also supervised many charity abseil events across Bristol over the years.

In the mid-2000s, he ran Geronimo Extreme Sports store on North Street in Bedminster, and in 2005 he achieved a feat that has not been tried before or since - riding down the vertical face of the Avon Gorge on a mountain bike.

The stunt had been 10 years in the planning and involved a specially-designed harness. At the time, Mark said: "I've been waiting to do that for more than 10 years! It was an amazing experience, and I'm going to go straight back up!"

Glorious Glosters comrade Steve Priday works at Bedminster Down School in a similar role to Mr Bessell.

He said: "Mark was an absolute character and will be a huge loss.

"As fellow veterans, we hit it off from the first time we met and became good friends through our work delivering Outdoor Educational experiences to the pupils in our respective schools.

"There was always some very healthy rivalry over who's team would cross the finish line first on Ten Tors but that was always tempered with lots of support and advice both ways. I shall miss our early morning breakfasts on Dartmoor prior to Ten Tors Manager's meetings and banter that would invariably flow,"