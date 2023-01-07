A Gloucestershire founder of Extinction Rebellion has been convicted of criminal damage after smashing the window of a Barclays Bank during a protest.

Dr Gail Bradbrook broke the window of the King Street branch with a hammer and chisel during an environmental protest on 30 March 2021.

The 50-year-old admitted smashing the window but denied criminal damage, arguing that she had a "lawful excuse" for her actions.

Bradbrook was however convicted of criminal damage at Taunton Deane Magistrates’ Court yesterday (6 January).

She was fined £575 and ordered to pay £563 in compensation, as well as costs and a victim surcharge.

Christine Hart of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “The defendant admitted damaging the window but argued that she had a lawful excuse for doing so under the terms of the Criminal Damage Act 1971.

"The court did not agree with this defence, and she was convicted of the offence of Criminal Damage to property.

“We respect the right to legal protest but when people resort to acts of destruction we will charge offences that reflect the gravity of the criminality.”