A man has been arrested after an assault in Bristol has left a police officer with a suspected broken nose.

In the early hours of this morning (7 January) an Avon and Somerset Police officer stopped a car in Tyndall's Park Road in the Clifton area.

The officer attempted to search the driver of the car, but the man reportedly resisted and assaulted him.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: "The extent of the officer’s injuries have not yet been confirmed, but we believe the officer has sustained a suspected broken nose, requiring assessment at hospital today.

"Senior officers are making contact with him and his family to provide as much welfare and support as we can."

A 26-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm and a drug-related offence. He remains in custody.