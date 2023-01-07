A man has been charged for murdering his mother in a quiet Gloucestershire town.

Matthew Corry, aged 45 and of High Street in Chipping Campden, has today (January 7) been charged for murdering his mother, Beatrice Corry.

Police had been called to their home in Chipping Campden at 12.10am on Friday 6 January.

Officers found Beatrice, who was 84, with head injuries which she subsequently died from.

Corry has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on Monday.