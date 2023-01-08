Play Brightcove video

Churches in Devon are encouraging youngsters to take up bell ringing amid fears the popularity of the musical tradition is dwindling.

With the King's Coronation around four months away, an appeal is going out for more people to learn how to ring church bells.

As part of the celebrations, bells will ring out from towers and steeples across the UK.

However, according to the Central Council for Church Bell Ringers, another 8,000 people will be needed to make this happen.

John Irish, Captain of the Tower at Church of St Peter and St Paul in Ermington, is joining others in encouraging people to take part in the tradition.

He says bell ringing has become a part of his life for more than half a decade.

"I've been ringing just over 60 years but really enjoyed it all my life and I have now rung at 340 towers, churches and about 6 cathedrals - I've been around a bit", he said.

According to the Central Council of Church Bell ringers, fewer young people are taking it up - and that's something they want to change, particularly ahead of the King's Coronation in May.

Elena Brake said she has become 'addicted' to the tradition over the last five years.

The Reverend of Ermington Church in Ivybridge said that anyone would be welcome to the church for bell ringing, whether a person of faith or not.

Rev. David Sayle said: "The bell ringers make everyone extremely welcome because it is a real social thing as well as it being about the joy and a hobby, so come along."

"I have heard there is an occasional trip to the pub after they've rung a peal."

"Absolutely, why not, all the work they've done they need a bit of liquid refreshment to help them as well."

Elena Brake, a campanologist - the official name for a bell ringer - at St Andrews Church in Plymouth said she has become 'addicted' to the tradition over the last five years.

"I was at a point in my life, in between things when I was looking for a new challenge and I was just walking home and heard the bells ringing and thought, well I could do that, I could go and see what that's all about", she said.

"I turned up and from the first practice night I had made a whole group of friends and within the first week I was hooked - completely addicted to bell ringing and going as often as I could."