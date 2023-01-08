A man has been left with life-threatening injuries after a car crash in Plymouth.

Police were called at just after 2am on Saturday morning (7 January) to reports of the 'serious' collision involving one vehicle on Embankment Road in the city.

A male driver was extracted from the car and taken to Derriford Hospital by ambulance.

A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "His injuries are believed to be life-threatening and his next of kin have been informed."

The road was closed while emergency services were at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police, quoting log 59 07/01/23.