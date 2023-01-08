Residents in a Cornish village have been evacuated from their homes after a 'suspicious package' was reported to police.

People living on Trefusis Road in Flushing have been evacuated and taken to a nearby farm as a precaution.

The Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team were contacted to investigate the package.

A police cordon has also been put in place and the surrounding roads have been shut.

Detective Inspector Claire Nicholls from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We have evacuated residents as a precaution who are being supported at Tregrew Farm as we await EOD assessment.

"There is a 100m cordon in place and the roads surrounding the area have also been closed for the time being.

“Anyone who has any information regarding the incident is asked to contact us via 101 quoting reference number 50230005520.”

Updates to follow.