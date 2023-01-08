Play Brightcove video

Watch Rob Murphy's report

"Someone will be killed" because of traffic chaos in the village which claims to be Britain's prettiest, the chairman of the parish council has said.

Fred Winup says new charges in a Castle Combe's car park mean people are leaving their vehicle's on double yellow lines in the central narrow, ancient streets. And he says this is causing blockages as passing traffic cannot get past.

Castle Combe's out-of-village car park had a 40p per hour charge introduced in October. Wiltshire Council has defended to move saying that this car park was the only council car park in the county without charges.

Castle Combe traffic Credit: COMBETRAFFIC_WINUP_08012023

More than 150,000 tourists visit Castle Combe annually to see the village's Grade II-listed cottages. It has been used as a film set many times.

But Cllr Winup says tourists either do not want to pay or cannot understand how to use the payment machines which don't accept credit cards.

"It's been shambolic from start to finish. It is not safe for the public at the moment. And its going to carry on that way.

"One of these days, somebody will be injured. Somebody will be killed, and then they'll be held to account."

Cllr Fred Winup Credit: WINUP_ITV_08012023

Cllr Winup says he wants Wiltshire Council to suspend payment until they have tackled the village's central traffic problem first.

He described the authority as "playing Russian Roulette with people's lives."

"When people come to the village, they're taking their lives in their hands," he told ITV West Country.

"The only way into the village is a narrow funnel with no pavement. And that funnel is shared by cars, cyclists, horse-riders, trucks, emergency vehicles.

"Since parking has been introduced, the number of people who park on double yellow lines is enormous. that reduces the narrow stretch even further.

"We've had ambulances trying to come into the village, they've had to take a detour of six miles to come into the village from the other end."

Castle Combe car Credit: CARCASTLECOMBE_ITV_080123

Footage filmed by a villager recently shows cars at a standstill as a vehicle is stuck behind an illegally-parked car out-of-shot.

The parish council's deputy chairman said it has taken people 45 minutes to travel just a few hundred yards from the Manor to get out of the village.

"They (tourists) start getting irate. They come for a lovely day out, a nice walk in the country and they can't get through. And heaven help us if an emergency services need to get through,' said Cllr John Mackelden.

Castle Combe on a quiet day Credit: CCOMBE_ITV_080123

A payment system has been tried in Castle Combe once before, but it was later withdrawn. But was then restarted in October.

Cllr Dr Mark McClelland, Wiltshire Council's cabinet member for transport, said: “Castle Combe was the only Wiltshire Council car park in the county where there were no charges.

"So following a robust Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) process and consultation, we decided to implement charges there.

“The concerns raised by Castle Combe Parish Council were considered as part of this consultation, but as people already park on the roadside on the hill it was felt that the introduction of charges would not increase the danger to pedestrians.

“Civil Enforcement Officers are regularly patrolling the village, including throughout the Christmas and New Year period, and are issuing Penalty Charge Notices where there are contraventions.”