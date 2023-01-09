Bristol dog Banksy finds forever home after 18 months at shelter

A "misunderstood" dog who has been at an animal rescue centre in Bristol for 18 months has finally found his forever home.

Banksy - named after the famous Bristol street artist - has been living at the Bristol Animal Rescue Centre for a year and a half.

During his time there, he made headlines by creating paintings using his nose and paws which were sold to raise money for the charity.

Banksy's carers at the centre described him as a clever and cheeky dog who was "misunderstood".

They said he was in need of a consistent, stable home in order to really thrive - and he has now found one.

He's been adopted by Wayne and Jane and will live in the countryside with them.

Banksy will now live in the countryside with new owners Wayne and Jane Credit: BPM Media

A spokesperson for the rescue centre said: "The two of them came down many times to visit Banksy in preparation for him going home with them. They really put in the hours to get to know him, and it's paid off.

"He is now very chilled and settled in his new home, and we couldn't be happier for him.

"Thanks to everyone who has followed his journey and supported him over the past 18 months, especially Robin, our volunteer dog walker, who spent many happy times with him."