Concerns are growing for the welfare of a 15-year-old girl who has gone missing in Gloucestershire.

Phoebe was last seen in Rodborough, near Stroud, at around 3pm on Saturday 7 January. She has not returned home since.

Gloucestershire Police are searching for her in the Gloucester and Stroud areas, which she is known to frequent.

The teenager is described as being 5ft 2ins in height, of a medium build, and has mousey brown shoulder-length hair which is thought to be in a bun.

When last seen, Phoebe was wearing black leggings, white Nike Air Force trainers, a black hoody and cream coloured coat with a fluffy hood.

Anyone with information on Phoebe's whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting incident 377 of 7 January.

People are being asked to dial 999 if they are with Phoebe at the time of calling, they can also give information through the Missing People charity on 116 000.