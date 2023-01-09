The first rocket launch from UK soil is due to take place from Cornwall Airport Newquay this evening.

If all goes to plan, Richard Branson's firm Virgin Orbit will launch its modified Boeing 747 - dubbed Cosmic Girl - with the LauncherOne rocket attached to its wing tonight (Monday 9 January). It will be live streamed here.

Cosmic Girl will take off horizontally from Newquay and travel over the Atlantic before releasing the rocket when it gets to the south of Ireland.

The rocket will then ignite and accelerate to 22x the speed of sound, soaring past the coasts of Spain and Portugal before leaving the Earth's atmosphere and entering into its orbit at 17,200mph.

The small satellites on the rocket are the first ever to be launched into space from Europe.

What's the latest on the ground?

The expected take-off time is around half an hour away - at 10.01pm - and a real party atmosphere is building at Newquay Airport.

It’s really quite busy now, there are lots of people seated and standing looking at the runway. There is music blaring and people are taking lots of pictures in front of a replica of the rocket.

It's chilly out here, but that's not putting people off - there are dozens of people sat in chairs by the fence line as they prepare to watch history being made in Cornwall.

What time will the rocket take off in Cornwall today?

The launch window for Virgin Orbit's Cosmic Girl will open at 10.16pm. It is expected to take off sometime between then and midnight.

The rocket is not expected to detach from Cosmic Girl until around 90 minutes into the flight. At this point, the crew will quickly move the plane out of the rocket's path and return to Cornwall.

How to watch the live stream of Virgin Orbit's rocket launch in Cornwall

The launch is being live-streamed on YouTube by Virgin orbit.

What's on the rocket?

The missions of the satellites on board LauncherOne span a wide range of activities aimed at improving life on planet Earth, including reducing the environmental impact of production; preventing illegal trafficking, smuggling, and terrorism; and a host of national security functions.

Aircraft Cosmic Girl and the Launcher One Rocket Credit: Virgin Orbit

IOD-3 AMBER (aka IOD-3) – Developed by Satellite Applications Catapult and Horizon Technologies and built by AAC Clyde Space, all based in the UK. IOD-3 Amber is expected to be the first of more than 20 Amber satellites to provide space-based Maritime Domain Awareness data to users.

Prometheus-2 –Two cubesats owned by the Ministry of Defence’s 'Defence Science & Technology Laboratory'. These satellites will support MOD science and technology activities both in orbit and on the ground.

CIRCE (Coordinated Ionospheric Reconstruction CubeSat Experiment) – CIRCE is part of a joint mission between the UK's Defence Science and Technology Laboratory and the U.S Naval Research Laboratory.

DOVER – Developed by RHEA Group in the UK, it is the company’s first satellite in its 30-year history. The satellite is being co-funded through the European Space Agency’s Navigation Program and built by Open Cosmos. DOVER is a SmallSat that was created as a pathfinder for resilient global navigation satellite systems.

ForgeStar-0 – Is the first ever satellite designed and built in Wales. The ForgeStar-0 satellite has been designed by Cardiff-based startup Space Forge, which is creating the world's first returnable and reusable satellite platform to harness the power of microgravity and potentially transform manufacturing.

AMAN – Oman’s first orbital mission, it is a single earth observation satellite meant to demonstrate the future feasibility of a larger constellation and was developed after a memorandum of understanding among the Sultanate of Oman, Polish Small Satellite manufacturer and operator SatRev, Poland-originated AI data analytics specialists TUATARA, and Omani-based merging technology innovator ETCO.

STORK-6 – Stork-6 is the next instalment of Polish Small Satellite manufacturer and operator SatRev’s STORK constellation. Virgin Orbit previously launched two spacecraft in this constellation on a previous launch.