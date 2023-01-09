A man accused of assaulting a police officer in Bristol has been remanded in custody.

26-year-old Fahad Sadiq Mohammed has been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm after an Avon and Somerset Police officer was injured during an incident at Tyndalls Park Road.

It happened in the early hours of Saturday morning (7 January).

Mohammed, 26, has also been charged with five other offences including possession with intent to supply a class A drug and obstructing an officer during an authorised search.

He is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates Court today (Monday 9 January).