A man accused of murdering his elderly mother in a Cotswolds town has appeared in court.

Matthew Corry, 45, attended Magistrates' Court in Cheltenham on Monday 9 January accused of murdering his mum, Beatrice Corry.

The 84-year-old died on January 6 after an incident in Chipping Campden, Gloucestershire.

Officers were called to the High Street shortly after midnight on Friday where Mrs Corry was found with head injuries.

Sue Gethin, the prosecutor, said the court did not have the power to consider bail and the case should be transferred to the crown court.

The defendant confirmed his name, date of birth, and address during a brief hearing before District Judge Nicholas Wattam.

Corry, of The High Street, Chipping Campden, was remanded into custody to appear before Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 11 January.

Judge Wattam told him: "I am going to send your case to the crown court and I am required to remand you into custody."

