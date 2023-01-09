A man has been sentenced to five years after being charged with possession of Class A drugs worth thousands at a property in Cornwall.

Daniel Lawrence, of St Dominic Street, was sentenced at Truro Crown Court on 5 January after being charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and money laundering.

He denied both the charges and was remanded in custody but was found guilty by the judge for his offences.

The 41-year-old was arrested on 14 September 2022, as part of a drugs operation run by Devon and Cornwall Police.

Police found 37g of heroin in a plastic bag in a garden drain at the property Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Officers from the force carried out a search warrant at a property after receiving information about drug supply in the area.

They entered the property and found Lawrence in the bathroom – officers believed he had flushed drugs down the toilet.

The force found a plastic bag containing around 37g of heroin in a garden drain with a street value of more than £3,700.

Lawrence was found to have a significant amount of money in his pockets and more than £2,000 was discovered in his bedroom.

Investigating officer, DC Rhys Salisbury, said: "This investigation stemmed from a three-day proactive operation across Cornwall during September 2022.

"The intention of this operation was to tackle drug dealing in our towns.

Police found £2,000 in Daniel Lawrence's bedroom Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

"The result of this specific investigation is down to a collaborative effort of officers from the local Neighbourhood Team, Force Support Group, British Transport Police, Financial investigation team, Proactive Disruption Team and Criminal Investigation Department.

"Having secured and finalised a conviction such as this, in this amount of time is a really positive result.

"The drug trade often uses and exploits vulnerable individuals for illicit gain, this can result in significant harm to the community.

"We are sending a clear message that we are committed to supporting the communities and will pursue those who attempt to exploit this trade within Devon & Cornwall."

