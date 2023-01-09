A 21-year-old motorist has died after suffering serious injuries in a car crash in Plymouth.

Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a green Lexus saloon car on Embankment Road at around 2.10am on Saturday 7 January.

The driver, a man from Plymouth, died in hospital.

Embankment Road was closed while officers carried out a forensic examination of the scene.

The road re-opened later in the afternoon at around 1.45pm.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident or with dashcam footage to contact them via their website or by calling 101, quoting log 59 of 7/1/23.