Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to, after damage was caused to slot machines at a betting shop in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police received reports of a man being verbally abusive to a staff member at the store in Stapleton Road.

The incident happened around 5.15 to 5.25pm on Tuesday 6 December.

Officers have described the man in the picture as a white male and aged in his 30s or 40s. Officers believe he was with a second man at the time of the incident.

Anyone who knows the man seen pictured in the CCTV is being asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5222292480.