Slot machines damaged and staff 'verbally abused' at Bristol betting shop
Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to, after damage was caused to slot machines at a betting shop in Bristol.
Avon and Somerset Police received reports of a man being verbally abusive to a staff member at the store in Stapleton Road.
The incident happened around 5.15 to 5.25pm on Tuesday 6 December.
Officers have described the man in the picture as a white male and aged in his 30s or 40s. Officers believe he was with a second man at the time of the incident.
Anyone who knows the man seen pictured in the CCTV is being asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5222292480.