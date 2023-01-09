A Bristol fundraiser is preparing to enter an ice skating marathon in Finland in memory of his twin cousins.

Lloyd Kembrey's cousins Francesca and Josephine were born with a life-limiting condition called, Sanfilippo disease Type A.

The ice marathon is the first of 12 challenges set over 12 months to raise money for the Jessie May Trust. Mr Kembery will be skating 31 miles around a frozen lake in Kuopio, Finland.

The Jessie May Trust looked after Francesca and Josephine. The trust also provided respite care and bereavement counselling for the family of the girls after their deaths.

Before deciding to take on this challenge Lloyd and his friend, who is also taking part, had never ice skated.

Lloyd said: "It's been a real challenge, before now we had never ice skated. Fortunately, one of our friends has ice skated a lot throughout his life and has been brilliant."

Lloyd has been raising money for the trust for nearly 20 years starting when he was just four.

Lloyd has been training for the ice marathon in Bristol Credit: Lloyd Kembrey

He told ITV News West Country that it is an incredible feeling knowing what the money donated is doing.

He said: "They break it down a tell you what the money is used for, it's quite emotional really to know the help you've given to families that really need it.

"Not just the children having the care themselves but the siblings, the parents, the fact that they can go about their normal duties that the rest of us just take for granted.

"That opportunity to provide that is quite a privilege."

Kim James-Coggins, the community engagement fundraising officer for Jessie May, has formed a close bond with Lloyd and his family, and says that any type of fundraising is incredible but Lloyd is "just crazy".

As a smaller charity, any money raised by people like Lloyd goes straight into supporting families and children, providing end-of-life care and ensuring that children can be at home with their families.

Kim said: "Lloyd takes it to a whole new level with his challenges and we love that but any kind of help is amazing."

Lloyd has been posting videos of his training on his Instagram and anyone who wishes to donate can do so on the 12 challenge GoFund me page.