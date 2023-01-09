The family of a woman who died in a crash in Gloucestershire have paid tribute to an "energetic, caring and steadfast" wife and grandmother.

Anne Bridges, 86, was walking to the shops in Northleach when she was involved in a collision with a white Vauxhall Vivaro van on Friday afternoon (6 January).

The crash happened on High Street near to the junction for Farmington Road around 3.45pm.

She was then taken to hospital where she remained overnight but later died from her injuries in the morning.

Her family have now issued a tribute saying: "We are devastated and heartbroken to learn of the sudden and tragic death of our beloved wife, mother and grandmother Anne Bridges.

"She passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning following the removal of life support. She was involved in the collision when walking to the shops in Northleach where she lived.

"Anne was born in Epsom, Surrey, the eldest of six and emigrated to South Africa in her early 30s with her husband and young daughter.

"She lived there for 36 years before retiring to the Cotswolds in her 70s with her husband to be nearer to her daughter and much adored Grandson. She was married for 63 years.

"Anne was energetic, caring and steadfast. She loved animals, particularly cats and horses and was a keen gardener. She cruised regularly with her husband.

"She was a determined regular for many years at her weekly coffee morning group and was always a tremendous listener.

"She is sadly missed by many and her sudden loss has had a devastating impact."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam/CCTV footage is being asked to contact Gloucestershire Police quoting incident 329 of 6 January.