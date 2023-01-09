Play Brightcove video

Watch: Cosmic Girl takes off from Newquay

The Virgin Orbit Boeing 747 carrying the first rocket to launch into space from UK soil has taken off from Spaceport Cornwall.

The plane, called Cosmic Girl, took off horizontally from the airport in Newquay shortly after 10pm.

The 'Start Me Up' mission is named in tribute to the Rolling Stones’ 1981 hit and so it was only fitting that Start Me Up played as Cosmic Girl's wheels lifted off the runway.

There were cheers from the crowd, followed by a conga line after the plane had gone out of sight.

The repurposed Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 is carrying the LauncherOne rocket under its wing which has a number of small satellites on board.

The rocket will detach from the plane just south of Ireland at around 110pm before its engine ignites, sending it out of the Earth's atmosphere and into space.

The plane will then return to the spaceport.