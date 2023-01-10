A block of flats in Falmouth has been evacuated after a fire broke out on the second floor.

One person has been treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews were called to the address at Grove Place in Falmouth at around 3.20am this morning (10 January) to reports of a lounge on fire within the block of flats.

The fire broke out on the second floor of the three-storey block of flats.

A Cornwall Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "On arrival, the first appliance confirmed one apartment well alight. The second appliance arrived shortly after and requested an ambulance for one casualty with smoke inhalation".

Just before 4am another crew was requested to help tackle the blaze.

Six firefighters were sent into the building with breathing apparatus to help with the evacuation process.

There have been road closures due to the fire, Inrix reported: "Avenue Road in both directions closed due to building fire from Arwenack Street to Bar Road".

All the people in the Flats are now accounted for. Firefighters remain on the scene.