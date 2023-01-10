Play Brightcove video

A man from Truro in Cornwall has gone missing while carrying out volunteer work in Ukraine.

Police are searching for Chris Parry close to the frontline in the Donbas region.

His family say they are feeling 'raw' and hoping for news that he is safe.

Ukrainian police said Mr Parry, and fellow Brit Andrew Bagshaw, were heading to the town of Soledar in the eastern Donetsk region, where heavy fighting is reported, and contact with them was lost.

Chris Parry (right) and Andrew Bagshaw are reportedly missing in Ukraine.

Mr Parry's mother, Christine, said: 'It's all very raw at the moment. We are just trying to inform family members about what is going on.'

His father Robin Parry is reported to have said: 'We are all very proud of Chris and the work he has been doing.'

Mr Parry, who was born in Truro but later moved to Cheltenham, had previously spoken of evacuating people from the front line.

He told Sky News last year: 'Sometimes, when you see some pretty terrible things it does stay with you.'A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesman said: 'We are supporting the families of two British men who have gone missing in Ukraine.'

