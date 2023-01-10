Domestic abuse in Bristol increased by more than five per cent in the last year.

There were 11,093 reported incidents across the city in 2021/22, up from 10,514 the previous 12 months, according to police data.

A report by Bristol City Council said the problems were exacerbated because of a lack of local specialist staff, funding shortages and a lack of referrals of perpetrators to services that can help change their behaviour.

It said an estimated 67,150 Bristolians would experience domestic abuse in their lifetime, with 19,960 individual victims every year.

Papers to Bristol’s health & wellbeing board said steps had already been taken ahead of a new domestic abuse and sexual violence strategy being produced.

These include new funding for additional accommodation-based services, such as direct support for male survivors, more help for child victims and counselling.

Two new services have also been piloted in Bristol, including respite rooms, which provide short-term intensive specialist support and refuge for women with a history of rough sleeping, domestic abuse and sexual violence, and Iris Advice which helps sexual health staff to identify and help victims.

The report said: “Service providers have recently found recruitment of specialist domestic abuse posts particularly difficult.

“Such roles require highly skilled and experienced individuals.

“The impact of Covid-19 and Brexit has resulted in an increase in referrals and cases held by the services and a shortage of suitable staff to fill the vacancies.

“This puts increased pressure on the services by increasing caseloads of the existing staff, increasing waiting times and reducing quality of services.”

It said the same factors had created financial pressure on providers and that short-term funding arrangements did not allow them to plan long-term to meet survivors’ needs.

“Services working with perpetrators of domestic abuse have found it challenging to receive referrals from professionals into the service,” the report said.

“Professionals do not often consider making a referral for the perpetrator and when dealing with cases which feature domestic abuse, the focus is still mainly on the victim/survivor and children.

“The majority of perpetrators are still not being held accountable through the criminal justice system.

“Only 40 per cent of domestic abuse reported to the police ends in a perpetrator being arrested, and only 12 per cent result in a positive charging decision.”

The report’s recommendations include raising awareness, encouraging victims to report abuse and providing better mental health care, financial and legal advice, and more support for housing or outreach work for those who want to stay in their own home.

