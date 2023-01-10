Devon and Cornwall Police made more than 230 arrests for drink or drug driving in December.

The force has revealed the results of its Christmas Operation Limit campaign, reminding drivers of the potential consequences of driving while under the influence.

In total, 233 arrests were recorded - of which 144 were on suspicion of drink driving, 84 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, and five on suspicion of failing to provide a sample for analysis.

This was almost 50 more than the same period in the previous year.

A man who was caught behind the wheel of a 44-tone artic lorry was arrested for drink-driving for the second time in December. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

The Christmas Operation Limit campaign, which ran between Thursday 1 December 2022 and Sunday 1 January 2023, was an increase on the equivalent period the previous year which saw a total of 188 drink and drug drive arrests.Of the 144 people arrested on suspicion of drink driving related offences, 113 were men, 30 were women and one unknown.

The youngest was 17 years old and the oldest was 72.Superintendent Ryan Doyle said: "Too many people who are otherwise law-abiding citizens, fail to consider the untold devastation that drink and drug driving can cause – those arrested were not necessarily your ‘usual’ suspects.

"While it is disappointing to see a 24 per cent increase in the number of people arrested on suspicion of drink and drug drive related offences versus last year, I am pleased our increased efforts to tackle those drivers who are potentially a danger on our roads has resulted in a number of arrests.

"This year, we have continued to place a greater emphasis on encouraging those planning a night out to think about how they’re getting home. I would like to thank the venues that took part in our ‘Lift Legend’ campaign for their support in helping to keep their customers and wider road users safe.

"I, and too many of my colleagues, have been the person knocking on the door to inform relatives that their loved one has been killed as a result of a motorist who thinks it is okay to get behind the wheel while under the influence. The pain this causes to victims’ families and loved ones is devastating, and entirely preventable.

"As in previous years, I would like to thank those members of the public who called us to report a drink driver. Our enforcement efforts will of course continue all year round and intelligence from the public is invaluable in keeping our roads safe."

Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said: "There is absolutely no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. It is a selfish act that needlessly endangers the lives of innocent people.

"While I’m dismayed that this many drivers have seen fit to undertake this lethal activity over the festive period, I am glad that so many have been caught and will now face justice for their crime.

"As well as being incredibly dangerous, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol also carries a driving ban, which will cost some people their jobs, their livelihoods and even their families. In some cases you could even end up in prison. It’s just not worth it."