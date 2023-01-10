People are being warned to expect disruption in the South West from tomorrow with heavy rain and winds set to arrive.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning covering all of Devon, Cornwall, Somerset, Bristol, Gloucestershire, Dorset and Wiltshire.

It will be in place from 9pm Wednesday (11 January) to 5pm Thursday (12 January).

"The rain is expected to be heavy at times, particularly across higher parts of southwest England, while periods of lighter, more intermittent rain are possible away from high ground," the warning says.

Rainfall is expected to be 15mm to 30mm, but 60mm to 80mm could build up over higher ground.

Very strong winds are also expected, producing gusts of up to 45mph inland and 60mph along some coasts and across high ground - mostly during Wednesday night.

The forecasting service says spray and surface water on roads will probably make journey times longer while bus and train services are also likely to be affected.

Some interruption to power supplies is also likely whilst flooding of homes and businesses could also be seen in parts of the region.