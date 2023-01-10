Play Brightcove video

Watch the Royal College of Nurses South West regional director on ITV News West Country

Planned strike action from nurses are set to go ahead later this month after talks between union bosses and the government proved unsuccessful.

Today (10 January) the government implemented the so-called 'anti-strike' bill that will force public services to maintain a basic function during strikes.

Ahead of strike action on January 18 and 19 the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has said they have no choice but to strike, stating ministers refuse to change their views on the dispute.

Speaking to ITV News Lucy Machina, RCN South West Regional Director, said: "Sadly nothing has changed and if anything our members are under more pressure with even less hope for change.

"These strikes are about a profession which is understaffed and overworked and can only be resolved when it becomes valued by everyone.

"We're disappointed but not surprised by the governments refusal to take about pay. For nurses to be told to work harder by them is a smack to the face."

In December, tens of thousands of nurses went on strike for the first time across England calling for a pay rise at 5% above inflation.

With talks ongoing but a resolution still unclear, the union has warned that strike action could continue over the next six months - unless an agreement can be reached.

During talks with Health Secretary Stephen Barclay on Monday (9 January), trade union reps from the RCN discussed the possibility of an 'exceptional cost-of living payment'.

It is yet to be confirmed whether this payment could be granted.

The Health Secretary has meanwhile suggested a 'constructive approach' to pay negotiations with striking health workers, with increases on the table if the unions will agree to efficiency savings to make higher salaries more 'affordable'.

Writing in The Sunday Telegraph, Mr Barclay said workers could get a significant pay boost from April – if staff will accept radical reforms to improve productivity.

“I remain ready to engage with unions on what the Government can do to support the workforce, and I look forward to talking with the trade unions to see how we make any settlement done through the independent pay body more affordable, where there are productivity and efficiency opportunities,” he said.

Following on from the talks the RCN has said the government needs to be involved in "serious negotiations" if they want the strikes to stop.

Lucy went on to say: "If the government wants to give anything they need to come to the negotiating table which is what we've been talking about. There needs to be some serious negotiations, they can stop this from going ahead.

"Our nursing staff are striking for the good of patients - for the better care of our patients.

"Our members want to be out there looking after patients - rather than on the picket lines."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.