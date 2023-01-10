An independent book shop in Swindon has gone viral after posting a picture of their 'unique' window display of Prince Harry's new memoir.

The Duke of Sussex's controversial memoir 'Spare' went on sale in book shops across the UK on Tuesday (January 10), with some people queuing overnight to get their hands on a copy.

Unlike many other book stores that stacked the copies in an orderly fashion, Bert's Books took to social media to showcase their display of the sought after memoir next to author Bella Mackie's novel 'How to Kill Your Family'.

Offering avid readers and royal fans a chance to purchase the book, the store tweeted: "Anyway, we do have some spare copies of Spare if you want one", alongside a photo of its creative showcase window display.

Twitter users turned to the comments section to react to the post, with replies including "who will sue first HRH or Ms Mackie?", and "signed?".

To which the store owner replied: "Not by him, but I can sign if you like", and "We've just put our bestselling books in the window... people are making all sorts of wild assumptions and connections".

Alex Call, 35, the owner of Bert's Books, said: "(How To Kill Your Family) was already in our window because it was our bestselling book of 2022.

"Then when we saw it there, we thought it would be quite funny to put it next to Spare and would be quite light-hearted and make a few people smile."

He added that there has been a "little bit of interest" from people to get the book, with a few being sold.

Bella Mackie responded to the post on Instagram.

She wrote: "Thank you to the 8000 people who've sent me this today. And thank you @bertsbooks, what an honour".

How To Kill Your Family follows protagonist Grace Bernard, 28, who sets attempts to eliminate all members of her family to get revenge on her father, who abandoned her and her mother as a baby.

The author's husband - radio presenter Greg James - also retweeted the post from Bert's Books on his Twitter account.