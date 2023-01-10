Plans to transform the land around Bristol Temple Meads have gone out for public consultation today (10 January).

The area is equivalent to more than 180 football pitches and is one of the largest regeneration projects in the UK.

The proposals include ten thousand new homes as well as public spaces.

The Draft Development Framework has been published so that people can have their say.

It will be used in the planning process and shape future planning applications.

The project covers a large area from Temple Gate to St Philip's Causeway Credit: Bristol City Council

It follows the government allocating £94.7m for the project, which covers an area from Temple Gate to St Philip's Causeway, in June 2022.

Proposals for the areas around Temple Meads include new and improved transport infrastructure, including three new entrances to the station.

There are also plans for new homes at St Philip's Marsh, as well as a potential leisure and sporting facility on the site of the Fruit Market.

The plans include several new entrances to Temple Meads station Credit: Bristol City Council

Marvin Rees, Mayor of Bristol, said: “Publishing this document is another step on the journey for Temple Quarter after years of work to get to this stage.

"Combined with the government funding we secured in 2022, we now have a clear and ambitious vision for delivering the affordable homes, new jobs and sustainable infrastructure the city needs to build a good pattern of life for residents here.

"The consultation is a chance for Bristolians to get their fingerprints on the framework and test the emerging principles for the regeneration of St Philip’s Marsh."

Metro Mayor Dan Norris added: “We want to hear from as many people as possible about their views on opportunities and challenges for the area, so we can make Temple Quarter the best it can be, while striving to reach our ambitious net zero targets."

Marianne Brook, Homes England Project Director for Temple Quarter, said: "The Programme will transform brownfield land into desirable, sustainable neighbourhoods, providing thousands of much-needed new homes and jobs, and creating communities people can be proud to be part of."

The public consultation will run from Tuesday 10 January until Wednesday 8 March.