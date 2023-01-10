Play Brightcove video

Watch the shocking dashcam footage

Two men have been sentenced after dangerously overtaking and narrowly avoiding a head on collision in Salisbury.

The offenders were both travelling on the A303 between Longbarrow roundabout and Winterbourne Stoke on Sunday September 25.

Dashcam footage released by Wiltshire Police shows the van overtaking and hitting the lorry to avoid colliding with an oncoming vehicle.

The van is then seen veering off the road.

Chubby Isaac, 51, of Kirby Road, Dartford was found guilty of dangerous driving and disqualified from driving for 18-months.

He was also given a community order to carry out 135 hours of unpaid work and fined almost £200 in costs on Friday (January 6) at Salisbury Magistrates Court.

His vehicle followed another van overtaking on a solid white line which was driven by another driver, who was also sentenced following the incident.

Bronzell Obey, 42, of Firs Lane, Potter Bar was found guilty of careless driving and given 4 points on his licence along with a fine.

PC Tom Webster, of the Amesbury Response Team said: “The actions taken by these two drivers were selfish and thoughtless.

"They put themselves, the occupants of the other vehicles and the public at huge risk. It is incredibly fortunate that nothing more serious happened.”