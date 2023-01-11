An historic street in Bath which featured in the Netflix television series Bridgerton has gone up for sale for £18.5m.

Beauford Square has been owned by St John's Foundation for hundreds of years but the charity has now decided to sell it on so it can invest in more community projects.

It's the first time the Georgian square - which includes 13 houses, five flats and a shop - has gone up for sale.

David Hobdey, Chief Executive at St John's Foundation, told ITV News West Country: "It's very likely that we had this land developed for us in the early 1700s as Bath was expanding.

"So there has never been a sale of any property on this square until now.

"It has got elements of grandeur about it but there's also a strong element of quaintness about this square - it's very beautiful."

The square has been seen by millions of people, featured as a backdrop for the period drama.

The money made from the sale will go towards the charity's many community projects, including its work helping older people to live independently.

"We've been around for almost 850 years, we have always been about changing lives for good - that's our main purpose", David said.

"We're very focussed on supporting older adults and helping them to live very positive, independent lives."