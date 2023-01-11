Police are increasing patrols in a part of Bath after a gun was fired outside an address in Snow Hill.

The firearm, thought to be a handgun, was discharged at around 11pm on Friday 6 January, and a car was also damaged at the same location the following day.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police believe the two incidents are linked, and are appealing for witnesses.

Nobody was hurt and the force is keen to reassure the public.

Chief Inspector Ronald Lungu said: “Thankfully, no one was injured during either incident, but we have increased high-visibility patrols in the area as a precaution and to provide reassurance to the community.

“We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area and may have seen or heard anything suspicious that evening.

"If you have any information or may have CCTV or doorbell footage from around the area, please contact 101 and quote reference 5223004403."