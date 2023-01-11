A man in his 20s has been arrested after a cannabis factory was discovered by police in a Swindon house.

Wiltshire Police officers found around 200 plants at a property in Wolsely Avenue yesterday (10 January).

The force said the house had been "converted for the production of cannabis", as officers found plants growing in five rooms at the address, including one bedroom.

PC Sam Whettham said: “The plants were located and have been destroyed along with the associated equipment, with the help of specialist officers.

"The electrics at the property had been modified to circumvent the meter and abstract energy.

"I am pleased that we have been able to stop these drugs reaching our streets and causing harm within the local community.

“While some people may feel that cannabis is not a dangerous drug, we want to remind everyone it is an illegal substance and we receive many complaints from our communities about the anti-social behaviour and criminality which is associated with drug dealing."