Man charged after 'fake explosive device' prompts evacuation in Flushing

A police cordon was in place while explosive experts investigated the package Credit: Stephen Bohane

A man has been charged after a fake explosive device was posted to an address in a Cornish village.

Police were called to Flushing in Falmouth on 8 January to reports of a 'suspicious package'.

A number of homes were evacuated as a precaution while explosive experts investigated the item.

Man in his 70s dies and woman critically injured following crash
Hundreds of arrests for drink or drug driving in Devon and Cornwall

Lee Moody, 58, St Dogmaels, Pembrokeshire, has been charged in connection to the incident.

Devon and Cornwall Police say it is alleged that he dispatched a "homemade mocked explosive device" in the post from Surrey.

He is due to appear before Haverford West Magistrates’ Court today (11 January).