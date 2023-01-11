A man has been charged after a fake explosive device was posted to an address in a Cornish village.

Police were called to Flushing in Falmouth on 8 January to reports of a 'suspicious package'.

A number of homes were evacuated as a precaution while explosive experts investigated the item.

Lee Moody, 58, St Dogmaels, Pembrokeshire, has been charged in connection to the incident.

Devon and Cornwall Police say it is alleged that he dispatched a "homemade mocked explosive device" in the post from Surrey.

He is due to appear before Haverford West Magistrates’ Court today (11 January).