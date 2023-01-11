A man in his 70s has died and a woman has been critically injured following a crash in Devon.

Emergency services were called to the A3052 near Branscombe Cross in Sidmouth at around 3pm yesterday (10 January).

The crash involved a blue Toyota Yaris and a black Land Rover Discovery.

The Toyota driver, a man in his 70s, died at the scene. His passenger, a woman in her 60s, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.

The Land Rover driver, a man in his 60s, sustained minor injuries.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to contact then online or on 101, quoting log number 0420 of 10/01/23.